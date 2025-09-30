Beauce Gold Fields Announces $450,000 Private Placement for Exploration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beauce Gold Fields ( (TSE:BGF) ) just unveiled an update.

Beauce Gold Fields announced a $450,000 flow-through private placement to fund exploration on its gold properties. This initiative is expected to enhance the company’s exploration capabilities, focusing on their flagship Saint-Simon-les-Mines project, and potentially strengthen their position in the gold exploration industry.

More about Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a company focused on exploring and developing the largest placer gold district in eastern North America. Their primary objective is to trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The company’s flagship property is the Saint-Simon-les-Mines gold project, which is historically significant as the site of Canada’s first gold rush.

Average Trading Volume: 171,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.93M

