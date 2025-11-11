Beasley Broadcast Group Reports Q3 Revenue Decline

Beasley Broadcast ( (BBGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Beasley Broadcast presented to its investors.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company primarily operating radio stations across the United States, offering integrated marketing solutions through audio, digital, and event platforms. In its latest earnings report, Beasley Broadcast Group reported a third-quarter net revenue of $51.0 million, reflecting a 12.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of $3.6 million, consistent with the previous year’s third quarter, and an adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million, down from $6.5 million in the prior year. Key highlights from the quarter include the sale of WPBB-FM for $8.0 million and a significant increase in digital revenue, which grew by 14.6% year-over-year to $13.0 million, now accounting for 25% of total net revenue. Despite challenges in the traditional advertising market, Beasley Broadcast Group has seen growth in its digital segment, which now represents a quarter of its total revenue, with strong operating margins. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on cost-reduction initiatives and strategic asset sales to strengthen its balance sheet and deliver sustainable shareholder value.