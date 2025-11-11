Beasley Broadcast Group Reports Q3 Revenue Decline

Beasley Broadcast ( (BBGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Beasley Broadcast presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company primarily operating radio stations across the United States, offering integrated marketing solutions through audio, digital, and event platforms. In its latest earnings report, Beasley Broadcast Group reported a third-quarter net revenue of $51.0 million, reflecting a 12.4% decrease compared to the same period last year. The company also reported a net loss of $3.6 million, consistent with the previous year’s third quarter, and an adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million, down from $6.5 million in the prior year. Key highlights from the quarter include the sale of WPBB-FM for $8.0 million and a significant increase in digital revenue, which grew by 14.6% year-over-year to $13.0 million, now accounting for 25% of total net revenue. Despite challenges in the traditional advertising market, Beasley Broadcast Group has seen growth in its digital segment, which now represents a quarter of its total revenue, with strong operating margins. Looking ahead, the company remains focused on cost-reduction initiatives and strategic asset sales to strengthen its balance sheet and deliver sustainable shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue