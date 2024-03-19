Bear Creek Mining Bolsters Exploration and Leadership

Bear Creek Mining (OTC) (TSE:BCM) has released an update.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation has utilized its credit facility with Sandstorm Gold Ltd., drawing down an additional US$750,000 to support ongoing exploration and general corporate activities. In parallel to the financial update, the company has granted 500,000 stock options to its new CFO, Zoya Shashkova, with a ten-year exercise period. These recent moves signal Bear Creek’s continued commitment to growth and strategic management reinforcement.

For further insights into TSE:BCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.