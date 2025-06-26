Beam Global Forms Joint Venture in Middle East

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beam Global ( (BEEM) ) has issued an update.

On June 20, 2025, Beam Global entered into a joint venture agreement with The Platinum Group to establish Beam Middle East, LLC in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This joint venture aims to market, sell, manufacture, and distribute Beam Global’s sustainable infrastructure solutions across the Middle East and Africa, supporting Beam Global’s strategy of geographic diversification and revenue growth outside the U.S. The joint venture will be a 50/50 partnership, with Beam Global licensing its proprietary technologies and Platinum Group leveraging its regional relationships to drive business development. The venture is expected to capitalize on the projected $75.6 billion spending on sustainable infrastructure in the region by 2030, offering significant revenue opportunities in the fast-growing EV and renewable energy markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (BEEM) stock is a Buy with a $2.50 price target.

Beam Global’s stock is rated low due to significant financial struggles, bearish technical indicators, and unattractive valuation. While there is some positive news from the earnings call about diversification and international growth, persistent financial losses and weak market sentiment weigh heavily on the stock’s overall score.

More about Beam Global

Beam Global is a clean technology innovator that develops and manufactures sustainable infrastructure products and technologies. The company focuses on sustainable energy infrastructure, scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, and energy security. Beam Global operates in the U.S. and Europe and is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Broadview, IL, and Serbia. It is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM.

Average Trading Volume: 148,245

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $23.76M

