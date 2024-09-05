Beam Global Expands Reach with Strategic Telcom Acquisition

Beam Global ( (BEEM) ) has shared an update.

Beam Global has completed its acquisition of Telcom, a Serbian company specializing in telecommunications equipment manufacturing. This strategic move, costing EUR 815,298, combines a cash payment and Beam stock issuance, with additional stock rewards linked to Telcom’s future revenue milestones. The deal enhances Beam’s product line with Telcom’s power electronics expertise, promising better components for Beam’s innovative solutions, and opening doors for cross-selling opportunities and market expansion.

