Beam Dental Initiates Full Acquisition of Pacific Smiles Group

An update from Pacific Smiles Group Ltd ( (AU:PSQ) ) is now available.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd has initiated a compulsory acquisition process to acquire all remaining shares of Pacific Smiles Group Ltd, having already secured over 90% of the shares. This move marks a significant step in Beam Dental’s strategy to consolidate its control over Pacific Smiles, potentially impacting the company’s operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PSQ) stock is a Hold with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pacific Smiles Group Ltd stock, see the AU:PSQ Stock Forecast page.

More about Pacific Smiles Group Ltd

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd operates in the healthcare industry, primarily focusing on providing dental services across Australia. The company is known for its network of dental centers that offer a range of dental care services to patients, positioning itself as a significant player in the Australian dental services market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,149

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$353.9M

