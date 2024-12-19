Beam Dental Extends Bid for Pacific Smiles

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Ltd has extended its off-market takeover bid for Pacific Smiles Group Ltd, pushing the deadline to January 16, 2025. This move provides additional time for shareholders to consider Bidco’s offer to acquire all ordinary shares of the dental services provider. Investors in the Australian stock market may want to watch closely as this extension could influence the company’s stock performance.

