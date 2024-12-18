Beam Bidco Gains Control of Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.
Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has significantly increased its stake in Pacific Smiles Group, reaching a voting power of 88.20% after acquiring shares both through acceptances of its takeover offer and on-market purchases. The Offer became unconditional on November 11, 2024, and has since gathered substantial traction, including shares from major holders GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund. This development marks a pivotal moment in Beam Bidco’s strategic acquisition plan.
