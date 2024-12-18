Beam Bidco Gains Control of Pacific Smiles Group

Pacific Smiles Group Ltd (AU:PSQ) has released an update.

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Beam Dental Bidco Pty Limited has significantly increased its stake in Pacific Smiles Group, reaching a voting power of 88.20% after acquiring shares both through acceptances of its takeover offer and on-market purchases. The Offer became unconditional on November 11, 2024, and has since gathered substantial traction, including shares from major holders GFT2 and Genesis Capital Fund. This development marks a pivotal moment in Beam Bidco’s strategic acquisition plan.

For further insights into AU:PSQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.