Beaglee Inc. Sees Strong Profit Growth in Q2 2024

Beaglee Inc. (JP:3981) has released an update.

Beaglee Inc. reports modest gains in net sales but significant increases in profits for the second quarter of FY2024, with a 29.5% rise in profits attributable to owners. The company’s financial position remains strong with a total asset increase and a higher capital-to-asset ratio compared to the previous year. They also forecast a positive outlook for the full year, with expected growth in net sales and profits, and a steady year-end dividend.

For further insights into JP:3981 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.