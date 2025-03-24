Beacon Minerals Addresses Compliance Oversight

Beacon Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCN) ) just unveiled an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited addressed a late lodgement of the Appendix 3Y, a document detailing a change in a director’s interest, due to an administrative oversight. The company reassured stakeholders that current compliance arrangements are adequate and enforced, minimizing the likelihood of similar oversights in the future.

More about Beacon Minerals Limited

Beacon Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction of gold and other minerals, catering to the demands of the global commodities market.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 3,446,628

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$109.9M

