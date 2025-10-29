Beacon Financial Reports Q3 Loss Post-Merger Costs

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Beacon Financial Corporation ( (BBT) ).

Beacon Financial Corporation reported a net loss of $56.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, following the merger of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. The merger, completed on September 1, 2025, resulted in significant one-time costs of $129.8 million, affecting the financial results. Despite the loss, operating earnings were $38.5 million, excluding these costs. The merger is expected to enhance profitability and growth, with integration efforts progressing as planned.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBT) stock is a Buy with a $27.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beacon Financial Corporation stock, see the BBT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BBT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBT is a Outperform.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings call, which highlight robust growth and strategic initiatives. The valuation suggests potential undervaluation, adding to its attractiveness. However, technical indicators show a bearish trend, which tempers the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on BBT stock, click here.

More about Beacon Financial Corporation

Beacon Financial Corporation is a premier financial services company in the Northeast, formed from the merger of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. and Brookline Bancorp, Inc. The company focuses on providing a wide range of financial services with an emphasis on profitability and growth in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 773,916

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.01B

Learn more about BBT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue