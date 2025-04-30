BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. Reports Improved Financial Results for 2024

An update from BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc ( (TSE:BECN) ) is now available.

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2024, with sales revenue increasing to $3,466,706 and a reduced net loss of $1,351,109. The company’s growth was driven by strong performance in its Amazon sales channel and the introduction of new products like BEACN Studio. BEACN plans to continue expanding its B2B sales and distribution network, which is expected to enhance future sales and profitability. The company remains focused on product development and market expansion, aiming to capitalize on its innovative audio solutions for content creators.

More about BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc., based in Victoria, BC, is a consumer electronics company that develops innovative audio equipment, peripherals, and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. The company’s product ecosystem includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, BEACN Mix, and BEACN Mix Create, all aimed at delivering studio-quality content. BEACN is listed on the TSXV under the symbol BEACN.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 11,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.42M

