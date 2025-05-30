BEACN Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Strategic Global Expansion

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc ( (TSE:BECN) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc. reported its financial results for Q1 2025, showing a decline in sales revenue to $793,954 from $1,002,415 in Q1 2024, but an increase in gross profit margin to 43% due to higher margin product sales and price increases. Despite a net loss of $458,689, the company experienced growth in direct-to-consumer sales and expanded its distribution in Australia, aiming to boost sales outside North America through strategic partnerships and focused efforts in Europe.

More about BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc., based in Victoria, BC, operates in the consumer electronics industry, focusing on developing innovative audio equipment, peripherals, and technology for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. The company is committed to delivering premium products that enable studio-quality content production, with a product ecosystem that includes BEACN Mic, BEACN Studio, BEACN Mix, and BEACN Mix Create.

Average Trading Volume: 14,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.98M

