BEACN Expands Nordic Presence with Gandalf

BEACN Wizardry & Magic Inc (TSE:BECN) has released an update.

BEACN, a Canadian audio product manufacturer, has partnered with Gandalf Distribution AB to expand its presence in the Nordic market, offering innovative audio solutions for gamers, live streamers, and content creators. The collaboration with Gandalf, a seasoned reseller in countries like Sweden and Finland, will provide a stronger foothold for BEACN’s products, including its acclaimed BEACN Mix Create app mixer. This strategic move signifies BEACN’s commitment to innovation and market expansion.

