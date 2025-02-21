Beachbody Company Approves Salary Increase for Executive Chairman

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Beachbody Company ( (BODI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On February 19, 2025, Beachbody Company’s Board of Directors approved a salary increase for Executive Chairman Mark Goldston, effective March 1, 2025, reflecting his expanded role and contributions. This adjustment will further increase once the company fully repays the Blue Torch term loan, highlighting strategic financial management and leadership recognition.

More about Beachbody Company

Beachbody Company operates in the health and fitness industry, offering a range of products and services focused on wellness and exercise.

YTD Price Performance: 29.55%

Average Trading Volume: 13,058

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $55.25M

