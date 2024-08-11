Beach Energy Aims for Sustainable Leadership

Beach Energy Limited (AU:BPT) has released an update.

Beach Energy Limited’s 2024 Annual Report emphasizes their commitment to being Australia’s leading domestic energy provider, focusing on sustainable energy supply for shareholder returns and supporting the gas transition. The company highlights its values of care, collaboration, creativity, and momentum towards a sustainable future while acknowledging the First Nations peoples and their connection to the lands in Australia and New Zealand.

