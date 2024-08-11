Beach Energy Affirms Strong Governance Standards

Beach Energy Limited (AU:BPT) has released an update.

Beach Energy Limited has released its 2024 Corporate Governance Statement, affirming its commitment to high governance standards, including health, safety, and environmental practices. The company regularly updates its governance policies and procedures to align with evolving standards, with further details available on its website. The Board, with defined roles in the Board Charter, approved the latest statement, ensuring continuous delivery of leading shareholder returns.

