BE Group AB Faces Challenges But Sees Positive Cash Flow Amid Market Adjustments

BE Group AB ( (SE:BEGR) ) has issued an update.

BE Group AB reported a significant decline in net sales and operating results for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to challenges in its Finnish operations and a transition to a new ERP system. Despite this, the company saw an increase in cash flow from operating activities and completed an oversubscribed rights issue, indicating shareholder confidence. The company is focused on regaining market share in Finland and has implemented cost rationalization measures in Sweden, resulting in decreased sales and administration costs. The EU’s proposed tariff changes could positively impact the steel market, and BE Group anticipates a more favorable economic situation moving forward.

BE Group AB (publ), listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium primarily for the construction and manufacturing industries. The company offers production services for customized steel components to optimize customer production processes. With headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, BE Group operates mainly in Sweden and Finland and employs approximately 560 people.

