Be Friends Holding Limited has reported a robust 18.84% growth in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) for the third quarter of 2024, reaching approximately RMB2.90 billion, and an 18.44% increase in cumulative GMV for the first nine months of the year. The company, a leading omnimedia service provider in China, shared these unaudited figures as a voluntary update to shareholders and potential investors. The data, which is not indicative of total revenue or financial performance, should be approached with caution.

