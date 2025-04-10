Be Friends Holding Limited Announces Share Awards to Key Employees

An update from Century Sage Scientific Holdings Ltd ( (HK:1450) ) is now available.

Be Friends Holding Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, announced the granting of 10,473,300 Awarded Shares under its Share Award Plan. This allocation is aimed at rewarding 211 employees and 5 individuals, including an executive director, for their contributions and performance. The shares are granted at no purchase price, with specific vesting and minimum holding periods tied to performance targets, indicating a strategic move to incentivize and retain key personnel.

YTD Price Performance: -18.52%

Average Trading Volume: 1,254,218

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.22B

