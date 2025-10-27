BDX’s SiteRite 9 Study: A New Frontier in Ultrasound-Guided Vascular Access

Becton, Dickinson and Co ((BDX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX) is conducting a clinical study titled ‘BD SiteRite(TM) 9 Ultrasound System – Clinical Study’. The study aims to gather safety and performance data on the BD SiteRite 9 System, crucial for supporting regional registrations like the EU MDR and identifying any unforeseen risks.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the BD SiteRite(TM) 9, a device used for ultrasound-guided vascular access device (VAD) placement. Its purpose is to enhance the precision and safety of VAD insertion procedures.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It aims to observe patients eligible for VAD placement using the SiteRite 9 System, without any masking or allocation interventions.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on October 7, 2024, with the latest update on September 19, 2025. Although recruitment has not yet started, these dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated milestones.

Market Implications: The successful completion of this study could positively impact BDX’s stock performance by enhancing investor confidence in the company’s innovative medical technologies. It positions BDX competitively within the medical device industry, especially against companies focusing on similar ultrasound-guided technologies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

