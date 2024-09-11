BCS and Beyonder Forge Sustainable Battery Material Alliance

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (DE:7X7) has released an update.

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS (BCS) has partnered with Beyonder to create a sustainable local carbon value chain for innovative battery chemistries. This collaboration aims to secure local sustainable carbon materials for Beyonder’s BePowered product line, which is expected to offer a competitive advantage in the battery market. Additionally, the partnership is set to reduce supply chain risks and CO2 footprints in alignment with the EU’s Critical Raw Materials Act.

