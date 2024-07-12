BCPT Advances Rebalancing with Strategic Sales

BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (GB:BCPT) has released an update.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited (BCPT) has strategically sold two office properties in London and Manchester, reducing their portfolio’s office sector exposure to 17.8%, while raising £110.52 million to repay credit and bolster cash reserves. Additionally, BCPT is enhancing its flagship St Christopher’s Place by focusing on the robust food and beverage sector, having secured four new leases, aiming to improve investment metrics and the consumer experience. These moves are part of BCPT’s rebalancing strategy to align with growth sectors and capitalize on market trends.

For further insights into GB:BCPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.