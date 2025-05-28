BCM Resources Secures Strategic Investment for Thompson Knolls Exploration

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BCM Resources ( (TSE:B) ) has shared an announcement.

BCM Resources Corporation has completed a non-brokered private placement financing, raising C$2,575,000 through the issuance of 20,600,000 units. This strategic investment from a private mining company will support BCM’s exploration efforts at its Thompson Knolls project, which has shown promising mineralization results. The funds will be used for working capital and to repay outstanding accounts, with plans to seek additional financing to advance exploration drilling. The Thompson Knolls project, located in Utah, has demonstrated significant potential with recent drilling successes, positioning BCM favorably in the mineral exploration industry.

More about BCM Resources

BCM Resources Corporation is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of its flagship Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu-Au-Ag-Mo project in Utah’s Great Basin, a premier metallogenic province. The company also manages copper, gold, and molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia, supported by an experienced board and technical team.

Average Trading Volume: 184,022

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.63M

