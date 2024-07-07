BCM Advances Ema Project Amidst Promising Prospects

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd is intensifying its efforts on the Ema Rare Earths Project with a significant infill auger drilling program aimed at upgrading the project’s mineral resource estimate by the end of 2024. The company is also conducting metallurgical tests and initiating a scoping study to explore low-cost, low-risk project establishment options. Furthermore, BCM is in discussions with several parties for potential offtake agreements, highlighting the project’s unique characteristics outside China and its readiness for global rare earth separation plants.

