BCI Minerals Advances Towards Completion of Mardie Project

BCI Minerals Ltd is progressing with the construction of its Mardie Project, which is set to deliver world-class industrial salt. As of December 2024, the project is 56% complete, with a construction budget of $1,443 million and available funding of $979 million, ensuring the project’s financial stability. This development is expected to create sustainable opportunities and value for the company’s stakeholders.

BCI Minerals Ltd operates in the industrial minerals sector, focusing on the development and operation of the Mardie Project. The company aims to produce high-quality salt and Sulphate of Potash (SOP) with a commitment to sustainability and cost-efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: 3.33%

Average Trading Volume: 10,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $440.5M

