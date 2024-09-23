BCAL Launches New Breast Cancer Detection Test

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited has announced a major step in advancing breast cancer detection by securing a commercial license agreement with Sydney Breast Clinic to deploy its innovative BREASTEST® technology. This marks the beginning of the commercialization phase for the company, with the Sydney Breast Clinic being the first in Australia to offer BCAL’s non-invasive blood test for breast cancer detection. The partnership builds on a six-year collaboration and aims to strengthen clinical validation evidence in preparation for a commercial soft launch later this year.

For further insights into AU:BDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.