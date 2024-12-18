BCAL Diagnostics to Issue 12 Million Unlisted Options

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited is set to issue 12 million unlisted options as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move indicates the company’s strategic focus on retaining and motivating its workforce as it continues to grow. Investors may find this development promising for the company’s long-term potential.

