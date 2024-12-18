BCAL Diagnostics Lists 3 Million Shares on ASX

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (AU:BDX) has released an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited announces the quotation of 3 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. This move marks a significant step for the company, potentially attracting investor interest and impacting stock market dynamics.

