BCAL Diagnostics Expands with New US Subsidiary

BCAL Diagnostics Limited has announced the launch of its wholly owned US subsidiary, BCAL Diagnostics, Inc., set to begin its operations on September 2, 2024. The expansion includes the strategic hire of Dr. Klaus-Peter Adam as Director of US Research and Product Development and the acquisition of vital equipment for a US research lab. This move is aimed at accelerating product development and gaining a deeper understanding of the US diagnostics market without the immediate need for additional capital, thanks to a recent successful capital raising effort.

