BCAL Diagnostics Announces Quotation of New Securities

BCAL Diagnostics Limited ( (AU:BDX) ) has provided an update.

BCAL Diagnostics Limited has announced the quotation of 1,849,750 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective October 24, 2025. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its market position and incentivize its workforce, potentially impacting its operational dynamics and stakeholder interests.

More about BCAL Diagnostics Limited

BCAL Diagnostics Limited operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on diagnostic solutions. The company is known for its innovative approaches in medical diagnostics and aims to enhance healthcare delivery through its products.

Average Trading Volume: 382,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$32.94M

