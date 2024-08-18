BBX Minerals Touts Future Mine Prospects

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilan Critical Minerals Limited has released an investor presentation, emphasizing the future potential of their Green Rare Earths mine and the ongoing exploration results. The presentation highlights the company’s reliance on information from Senior Consulting Geologist Mr. Antonio de Castro, who has verified the exploration results and mineral resource estimates according to JORC guidelines. Investors are cautioned that the document is for informational purposes only and should not be used as the sole basis for investment decisions.

