BBX Minerals Touts Future-Focused Rare Earths Mine

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has presented an investor update on their Green Rare Earths Mine, emphasizing it as a mine of the future. The presentation, not independently verified and lacking full completeness, includes forward-looking statements and carries customary disclaimers, stressing that it should not be seen as investment advice or an offer to sell securities. It is approved by the Board of Directors and relies on information compiled by the company’s Senior Consulting Geologist, Mr. Antonio de Castro, who has endorsed the report’s form and context, ensuring compliance with the JORC Code.

