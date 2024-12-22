BBX Minerals Reports Shift in Voting Power

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced a change in voting power involving Drake Private Investments, LLC, which saw a decrease of 4.11% in their interest. This shift resulted from participation in strategic placements, contributing to a dynamic change in the company’s shareholding structure. Investors should monitor these changes as they could influence the company’s future strategic directions.

