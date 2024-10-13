BBX Minerals Limited Launches Rights Issue

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited announces a Rights Issue, offering Eligible Shareholders the opportunity to purchase 1 new share for every 3 shares they hold, at a price of $0.01 per new share, aiming to raise approximately $2.9 million. The offer period is set from October 23 to November 6, 2024. Shareholders are advised to consider the speculative nature of the new shares and must use the provided Entitlement and Acceptance Form to participate.

For further insights into AU:BCM stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.