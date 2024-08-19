BBX Minerals Eyes Sustainable Rare Earth Extraction

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited has announced promising results from field permeability and laboratory tests, suggesting in-situ leaching could be a feasible extraction method for their Ema Project. The company’s strategy to develop the Ema rare earth project is now focused on environmentally sustainable and cost-efficient in-situ recovery (ISR) processes, with positive mineral resource studies prompting an immediate commencement of a formal Scoping Study. With a substantial inferred mineral resource of 1.02Bt at 793ppm TREO, BBX Minerals Limited is advancing towards establishing a green and efficient rare earth operation.

