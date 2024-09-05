BBVA’s Takeover of Banco Sabadell Advances

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (ES:BBVA) has released an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) has announced that the European Central Bank has expressed no opposition to its offer to acquire Banco de Sabadell. This approval is a crucial step required for the National Securities Market Commission to authorize the public takeover bid. The move signifies a significant advancement in BBVA’s efforts to consolidate its position within the banking sector.

For further insights into ES:BBVA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.