BBVA to Present Q3 2025 Financial Results on October 30

Banco Bilbao ( (BBVA) ) has provided an update.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) announced that it will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 on October 30, 2025. This presentation will be accessible via BBVA’s website and a recording will be available for at least one month, highlighting the bank’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBVA) stock is a Hold with a $19.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Bilbao stock, see the BBVA Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBVA is a Neutral.

BBVA’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, offset by technical analysis concerns and cash flow challenges. The low P/E ratio and high dividend yield enhance its valuation appeal, but liquidity issues and mixed technical signals suggest caution.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a major financial institution based in Madrid, Spain. It operates in the banking industry, offering a wide range of financial services and products, primarily focusing on retail banking, asset management, and corporate banking.

Average Trading Volume: 1,463,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $113.8B

