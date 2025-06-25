BBVA Approves €1.5 Billion Convertible Securities Issuance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( (ES:BBVA) ) has shared an update.

BBVA’s Board of Directors has approved the issuance of securities that can be converted into newly issued ordinary shares, with a maximum value of 1,500 million euros. This strategic move, which excludes shareholders’ pre-emption rights, is expected to strengthen BBVA’s capital base and potentially improve its market positioning.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) operates in the financial services industry, providing a range of banking products and services. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its financial offerings.

