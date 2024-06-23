BBMG Corporation Unveils 2024 Strategic Action Plan

BBMG (DE:9BM) has released an update.

BBMG Corporation announces its 2024 action plan focused on quality improvement, efficiency enhancement, and prioritizing returns, in alignment with China’s national directives and the pursuit of high-quality development. The plan includes a commitment to strengthening the main business, enhancing core competitiveness through the industrial chain, and accelerating project construction to drive industry progress. Additionally, the company aims to solidify its foundation by regulating operations, improving governance, and mitigating risks.

