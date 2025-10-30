BBMG Corporation Releases 2025 Q3 Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has provided an announcement.

BBMG Corporation announced the publication of the BBMG Jidong 2025 Third Quarter Report, which was released in several Chinese financial publications and on the CNINFO website. This report provides key financial data for the quarter, reflecting the company’s ongoing operations and financial health. The announcement underscores BBMG’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2009) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BBMG stock, see the HK:2009 Stock Forecast page.

More about BBMG

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the cement industry through its controlling subsidiary, BBMG Jidong Cement Group Co., Ltd. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on the production and distribution of cement and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 22,597,342

Current Market Cap: HK$17.85B

For detailed information about 2009 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue