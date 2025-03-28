BBMG Corporation Declares Final Dividend for 2024

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) just unveiled an update.

BBMG Corporation has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of RMB 0.05 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. The dividend will be subject to withholding tax, with a 10% rate applied to non-resident enterprise shareholders and a 20% rate for Mainland China individual investors through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The payment date is set for July 9, 2025, with the record date on June 9, 2025. This announcement reflects BBMG’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders while navigating the tax implications for different investor categories.

More about BBMG

Average Trading Volume: 0

Find detailed analytics on 2009 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue