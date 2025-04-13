BBMG Corporation Announces Corrections to 2024 Annual Report

The latest announcement is out from BBMG ( (HK:2009) ).

BBMG Corporation announced corrections to its 2024 Annual Report due to errors identified in certain data. These corrections, which do not impact the company’s financial position, operating results, or cash flows, involve adjustments in operating costs and gross profit margins across various segments, including property development, product sales, and hotel operations. This move reflects BBMG’s commitment to accurate information disclosure and compliance with regulatory standards, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

More about BBMG

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the property development and operations sector. The company also engages in the sale of products, bulk commodity trade, property management, and hotel operations, focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 0

