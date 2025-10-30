BBMG Corporation Announces 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) is now available.

BBMG Corporation, a joint stock company incorporated in China, has announced the convening of its 2025 Second Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on November 25, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address the election of Mr. Zhao Xinjun as a Director and Ms. Yin Yuanping as an independent non-executive Director, with their terms expiring at the 2026 annual general meeting. This announcement signifies BBMG’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board with experienced leadership, potentially impacting its strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2009) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BBMG stock, see the HK:2009 Stock Forecast page.

More about BBMG

Average Trading Volume: 22,597,342

Current Market Cap: HK$17.85B

For an in-depth examination of 2009 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

