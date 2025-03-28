BBMG Corporation Announces 2024 AGM and Key Resolutions

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has shared an announcement.

BBMG Corporation has announced its Annual General Meeting for 2024, scheduled to take place on May 23, 2025, in Beijing, China. The meeting will address several resolutions, including the approval of the 2024 annual report, board and supervisory board reports, audited accounts, and a profit distribution plan proposing a cash dividend of RMB0.05 per share. Additionally, the company plans to appoint Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the auditor for the upcoming year and will discuss a general mandate for issuing additional shares, which could impact the company’s capital structure and shareholder returns.

