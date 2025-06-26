Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Bayzed Health Group, Inc. ( (HK:2609) ) is now available.

Bayzed Health Group Inc announced a significant development in oncology rehabilitation by launching the ‘Five Prescriptions for Oncology Rehabilitation’ initiative with over 30 major medical institutions in China. This initiative, which emphasizes a multidisciplinary approach to patient care, has been recognized in a leading Chinese medical journal, highlighting the company’s core competitiveness and potential to create shareholder value.

More about Bayzed Health Group, Inc.

Bayzed Health Group Inc, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the healthcare industry with a focus on oncology rehabilitation. The company collaborates with large-scale medical institutions in China to enhance patient care through innovative rehabilitation strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 14,295,850

