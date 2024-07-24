Bayridge Resources Advances Uranium Exploration

Bayridge Resources Corp. (TSE:BYRG) has released an update.

Bayridge Resources Corp. has reported promising initial results from their recent airborne survey at the Waterbury East uranium project, revealing multiple anomalies that indicate potential uranium deposits. The company is well-funded and preparing for a drilling program in the second half of the year, pending the expected near-term approval of the necessary drilling permit.

