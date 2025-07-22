Bayhorse Silver Reports Encouraging Assay Results with High Copper and Silver Grades

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bayhorse Silver ( (TSE:BHS) ) has provided an update.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. announced promising assay results from its Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, revealing significant copper and silver mineralization. The assay results showed copper grades of up to 0.66% and silver intervals averaging 1104 g/t over a 1.5-meter intersection. These findings, along with the potential extension of mineralization to the Pegasus project and rising metal prices, are expected to positively impact the company’s resource estimates and shareholder value. The company continues to enhance its exploration efforts, aiming to increase its inferred resource and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BHS is a Underperform.

Bayhorse Silver’s stock score is heavily impacted by its poor financial performance, with persistent losses, high leverage, and negative cash flow. Despite some positive developments in drilling and mineralization, the technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the negative P/E ratio poses valuation concerns. The recent corporate events offer some optimism, but the overall financial instability and limited growth prospects dominate the score.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. is a mining company focused on extracting and processing base metals, primarily silver, copper, antimony, and zinc. The company operates the Bayhorse Silver Mine in Oregon, USA, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Bayhorse Silver is engaged in expanding its mineral resources and increasing its market presence through exploration and development activities.

Average Trading Volume: 323,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$15.94M

