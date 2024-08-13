Bayhorse Silver Converts Debt into Equity

Bayhorse Silver (TSE:BHS) has released an update.

Bayhorse Silver Inc. has arranged to pay off C$120,000 of debt owed to its officers, directors, and employees by issuing 3,000,000 common shares at C$0.04 each, pending TSX Venture Exchange approval. Key officers, including the CEO, CFO, and Corporate Secretary, will receive shares as part of the debt settlement, which is a related party transaction exempt from certain requirements.

For further insights into TSE:BHS stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.