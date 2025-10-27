Bayer’s Vericiguat Study in Korea: Real-World Insights into Heart Failure Treatment

Bayer AG ((BAYRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Bayer AG is conducting an observational study titled ‘Post-marketing Surveillance Study for Verquvo (Vericiguat) in Korean Heart Failure Patients With Reduced Ejection Fraction.’ The study aims to gather real-world data on the safety and efficacy of Vericiguat in Korean patients with chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF). This condition affects the heart’s ability to pump blood effectively, leading to potential severe health complications.

Vericiguat, marketed as Verquvo, is a drug designed to enhance heart and blood circulation by increasing the activity of the enzyme soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC). It is already approved for use and prescribed to heart failure patients. The study will collect data on adverse events, treatment patterns, and outcomes such as hospital stays and mortality rates related to heart conditions.

The study is observational, following a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It involves Korean adults with HFrEF who are prescribed Vericiguat according to local medical guidelines. No specific interventions are administered as part of the study, maintaining a real-world treatment approach.

Key dates for the study include its start on November 20, 2023, with the latest update submitted on October 3, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

This study update could influence Bayer’s stock performance and investor sentiment by potentially validating Vericiguat’s effectiveness and safety in a real-world setting, thereby strengthening its market position. Competitors in the heart failure treatment market may also be impacted by the findings.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue